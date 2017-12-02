Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 26 in Friday's win

DeRozan scored 26 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-115 win over the Pacers.

After a three-game mini-slump in which DeRozan scored only 33 points, he's bounced back with 56 over his last two contests. The 28-year-old also saw double-digit free-throw attempts for the first time since Nov. 14, snapping a streak of seven games in which he wasn't drawing his usual volume of foul calls.