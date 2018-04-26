Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Friday

VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Wizards.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, coach Dwane Casey said Thursday that VanVleet is still considered day-to-day, so there really isn't any notable update on the point guard's status. Expect VanVleet's health to be addressed once again after the Raptors' shootaround Friday morning.