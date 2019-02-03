Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will start Sunday

VanVleet will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Kyle Lowry unavailable Sunday due to back spasms, VanVleet will slide into the starting point-guard spot for the game against the Clippers. VanVleet is currently averaging 26.8 minutes per game and will likely see the majority of minutes at point guard in Sunday's contest.