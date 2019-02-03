Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will start Sunday
VanVleet will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Kyle Lowry unavailable Sunday due to back spasms, VanVleet will slide into the starting point-guard spot for the game against the Clippers. VanVleet is currently averaging 26.8 minutes per game and will likely see the majority of minutes at point guard in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Going back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable vs. Celtics•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...