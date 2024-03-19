Quickley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to personal reasons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Oklahoma City. Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick, Gary Trent and Jordan Nwora are candidates for increased roles until Quickley returns to the team.
