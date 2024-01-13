McDaniels ended Friday's 145-113 loss to the Jazz with 15 points (4-5 FG, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and one steal across seven minutes.

McDaniels entered the game midway through the fourth quarter and drained 15 points in just 7 minutes on the floor. Although the game's outcome was sealed, McDaniels' slashing aggression resulted in 10 free-throw attempts, a shocking total when you consider his overall court time. With new playmakers like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the headlines, it's easy to discount McDaniels, but explosive totals like this could help his chances to make a bigger impact down the line.