McDaniels logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Warriors.
McDaniels played one minute in the loss, cracking the rotation for just the second time in the past six games. Having played very few minutes this season, McDaniels is not someone to consider adding, even in the deepest leagues.
