Nwora will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

RJ Barrett is getting the night off to rest his knee, and with Nwora getting the nod with the starters, the Raptors are able to keep their new second unit intact. Nwora has played well in limited minutes for Toronto, posting averages of 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 11.6 minutes.