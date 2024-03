Nwora accumulated nine points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Nwora's 20 minutes of game time Tuesday was due to both the blowout loss and starter Ochai Agbaji leaving the game due to left knee soreness. Nwora's 15 shot attempts were his most since Jan. 28, and the 2022 first-round pick could be given an extended look off the bench if Agbaji were to miss additional time.