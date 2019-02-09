Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Expects to play Saturday
Leonard (knee) expects to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Left knee soreness led Leonard to become a late scratch in Thursday's win over the Hawks, and subsequently drew him a questionable designation for Saturday's contest. However, the injury was initially considered minor, and it now looks like the Raptors were just erring on the side of caution with their All-Star forward. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
