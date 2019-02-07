Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Thursday vs. Hawks

Leonard has been ruled out of Thursday's game against Atlanta due to left knee soreness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Leonard played 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia and didn't appear at all hampered with a knee injury. His knee soreness isn't thought to be serious and he could return as soon as Saturday's matchup with the Knicks. Look for Norman Powell, Patrick McCaw, and OG Anunoby to see some extra minutes while Leonard is out.