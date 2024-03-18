Olynyk totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 loss to Orlando.
Olynyk was efficient from the field, and in what has become a trademark for him, he also found a way to stuff the stat sheet, leaving his mark on both ends of the court. Olynyk is averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game since joining the Raptors.
