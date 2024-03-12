Olynyk registered 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his fourth straight start in place of Jakob Poeltl (finger), Olynyk's 24 points represented his best performance yet as a Raptor, and it was his highest-scoring game since he struck for 27 points against the Pistons on Dec. 21 while still with the Jazz. During his four-game run in the starting five, the 32-year-old center is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from long distance.