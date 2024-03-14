Olynyk posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons.

Olynyk has now posted six-plus rebounds in three straight games while dishing eight or more dimes in two of his last three appearances. Since taking over as the starting center for Jakob Poeltl (finger), Olynyk is averaging 16.2 points on 57.7 percent shooting (including 42.9 percent from three on 4.2 attempts per game), 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals over 29.6 minutes per game