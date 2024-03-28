Olynyk logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 145-101 loss to New York.

The veteran center has dished 27 assists over the last three games as the Raptors run the offense through him in the absence of Immanuel Quickley (personal). Since moving into the starting lineup in early March to replace Jakob Poeltl (finger), Olynyk has averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.2 steals, 1.1 threes and 0.8 blocks over the last 12 contests, and Poeltl's chances of returning before the end of the regular season are shrinking with each Toronto loss.