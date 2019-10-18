Raptors' Norman Powell: Coming off bench Friday
Powell is set to come off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Fred VanVleet draws the start at shooting guard, and it would appear that he'll begin the regular season in that role with Powell coming off the bench. Powell averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 60 games a year ago.
