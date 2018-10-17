Raptors' Norman Powell: No longer listed on injury report
Powell (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers.
Powell dealt with a bruised thigh during the preseason schedule, but appears to have made a full recovery after a week off for rest and recovery. While he may not be in the rotation every night, the absence of Delon Wright (thigh) on Wednesday could afford Powell a minor role off the bench for the time being.
