Raptors' Norman Powell: Pours in 16 points during win

Powell finished with 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during the Raptors' 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.

Powell got hot from the field in his second-unit role, leading to his best scoring tally of the series' first four games. The 25-year-old struggled mightily with his shot during the first pair of contests against the Magic, going 3-for-14 from the field, including 1-for-8 from distance. However, he's bounced back to drain 10 of 14 attempts over the last pair of games, and his contributions off the bench could be key again in Game 5.