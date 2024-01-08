Brooks (oblique) took part in the Rockets' morning shootaround Monday but has yet to be cleared for full practices and is considered week-to-week, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brooks will miss a seventh straight game Monday in Miami, and based on Lerner's report, the veteran wing doesn't look like he'll be available for any of the Rockets' other three games this week while he continues to recover from a right oblique strain. In Brooks' ongoing absence, Jae'Sean Tate is expected to continue starting at small forward, while rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore should benefit from elevated roles off the bench.