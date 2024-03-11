Landale accumulated nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 17 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.

Landale continues to make the most of limited minutes, and he made his presence felt on both ends of the court during Sunday's win. Given that Alperen Sengun departed the game with a right lower-leg injury that forced him to leave the game in a wheelchair, Landale could be in line for a sizable uptick in his fantasy upside, especially if he can show the same versatility he's evidenced in recent outings but over a more prolonged stretch.