Faried totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 victory over the Kings.

Faried delivered another double-double Wednesday, his sixth from the last seven games. Faried's rejuvenation has been one of the more surprising stories to come out of the season thus far. He is a perfect fit next to James Harden and Chris Paul and has turned back the clock since being acquired. Clint Capela is getting closer to a return which will likely signal the end of Faried's standard league run. That being said, he has certainly done enough to remain a part of the rotation and should be able to hold some deeper league value, even once Capela is back.