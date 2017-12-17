Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Set to start Saturday

Murray will start at point guard Saturday against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Murray will step into the starting five with Tony Parker getting the game off to rest. The 21-year-old, who is averaging 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 17.9 minutes per game this season, should split time with Patty Mills.

