DeRozan notched 21 points (6-16 FG, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 loss at Portland.

DeRozan topped the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game and continues to be San Antonio's main scoring threat on a nightly basis, but he was uncharacteristically inaccurate from the field -- this was the first time in his last six games where he didn't 50 percent or better. DeRozan can have an off night from time to time, but he does enough across the board to remain fantasy relevant even when his shot stops falling.