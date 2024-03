Vassell contributed 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 99-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Vassell connected on a pair of threes to go along with a quartet of rebounds and assists and ending as one of two players with 25 or more points for San Antonio in a near 30-point performance. Vassell has recorded 25 or more points in 16 games this season, doing so in two of his last three contests.