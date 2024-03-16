Vassell finished Friday's 117-106 loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.

Vassell bounced back from a six-point outing against the Rockets on Tuesday, and he returned to the scoring ways he's shown all season long. Vassell is averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor since the end of the All-Star break, and he's firmly established as the Spurs' second-best scoring threat behind Victor Wembanyama.