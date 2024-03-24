Vassell provided two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 loss to the Suns.

Vassell had one of the worst performances of his career Saturday, missing all but one of his eight attempts from the field en route to delivering a season-low two points. Vassell remains one of San Antonio's most reliable offensive threats, however, and one game is not going to change his status in the team's scheme. Vassell will aim to bounce back when the Spurs take on the Suns on Monday in a back-to-back set.