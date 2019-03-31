Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Shifts to bench
Poeltl will come off the bench Sunday against Sacramento, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Poeltl was initially listed in the starting lineup, but the Spurs made a last-second change. Rudy Gay will start at power forward, allowing LaMarcus Aldridge to move to center. There's been no news of an injury to Poeltl, so he should see a solid chunk of minutes off the bench.
