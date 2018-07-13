Blossomgame had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league loss to the Bucks.

Outside of Derrick White, Blossomgame has been one of the pleasant surprises on this Spurs summer league team. Aside from the obvious production, perhaps the most impressive aspect has been his efficiency from all over the floor. If he can manage to reproduce these numbers as the campaign winds down, he could find himself working through the training camp with the hope of garnering a roster spot.