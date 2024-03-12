Sochan registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to the Warriors.

Sochan continues to show growth as a playmaker, as this was his fifth career game with at least seven assists. He's fared well in five March contests, averaging 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes.