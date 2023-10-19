Coach Greg Popovich confirmed Wednesday that Sochan will start at point guard during the regular season, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

The Spurs tested the starting lineup of Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembenyama and Zach Collins during the preseason and will, in fact, deploy it to start the regular season. As a plus-defender playing point forward, Sochan has the ability to provide immense value across the board in eight-category leagues, assuming that he can continue to improve at the charity stripe after finishing 2022-23 at 69.8 percent. In the 17 games Sochan saw at least 30 minutes last year, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals/blocks.