Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Sunday vs. Nuggets
Lauvergne will start at center for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs are giving Pau Gasol the night off for rest, which allows Lauvergne to pick up the start. He should see extended minutes Sunday, but will likely resume his normal bench role as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Magic. Lauvergne is slated to start the upcoming campaign as the team's backup center, which should at least afford him a role in the team's regular rotation, though he likely won't be very valuable in the majority of fantasy leagues.
