Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes

Anderson registered 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes Monday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

Fresh off his first 20-point scoring performance of the season Anderson was less than stellar Monday against Utah. Anderson has shown flashes of a well-rounded game this season but he has a tendency to turn the ball over. He is an effective scorer from around the rim and in the midrange but his three-point shooting is lacking. Anderson is a player to keep tabs on throughout the remainder of this year and into the next. There is a fantasy star hiding underneath the surface that could emerge this season.