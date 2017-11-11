Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Contributes bench-leading scoring total in loss

Ginobili poured in 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and added three assists, one rebound, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-87 loss to the Bucks.

Ginobili's scoring total led the second unit and also represented a season high. The 40-year-old continues to provide the occasional double-digit scoring effort and offer modest production elsewhere across the stat sheet. Outside of the occasional rest day, he's also seeing a consistent workload typically around 20 minutes, keeping him viable in very deep season-long formats and as an inexpensive DFS option.