Jones totaled seven points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 victory over Golden State.

Jones found no rhythm with his shot despite helping orchestrate an impressive victory over Golden State in a contest without Stephen Curry (ankle) and Victor Wembanyama (ankle). Saturday marked Jones' seventh game of the season with at least 10 assists and two or fewer turnovers.