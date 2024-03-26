Beal (finger) chipped in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to San Antonio. Beal suffered a sprained right ring finger in the fourth quarter of the defeat, per coach Frank Vogel, and his status for Wednesday's game against Denver is undetermined, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Beal was invisible down the stretch Monday, going scoreless for the final 20 minutes of the game while attempting only one shot in the fourth quarter. The incident occurred in the final minutes, so Beal's cold performance isn't strongly correlated. He addressed postgame that he was still in pain, however, speculating that his finger got caught in an opponent's jersey. It's injury to insult for Phoenix, who lost Monday's contest to a San Antonio squad lacking Victor Wembanyama (ankle).