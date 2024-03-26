Suns head coach Frank Vogel said that Beal (finger) didn't practice Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Beal failed to practice one day after spraining his right right finger in the fourth quarter of Monday's 104-102 loss to San Antonio. Given that the injury is to Beal's dominant hand, the Suns could be inclined to hold him out Wednesday if the coaching staff has any concern that his shooting might be compromised. Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon would likely benefit the most from a minutes standpoint if Beal ultimately sits out Wednesday.