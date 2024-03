Beal (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Thunder Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Beal returned to action Saturday after missing the previous five games due to a hamstring injury, and he will be able to suit up for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. It would be surprising if Beal weren't on some sort of minute restriction, but he could see increased usage while he is on the floor due to Devin Booker (ankle) being out of the lineup.