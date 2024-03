Beal is probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left hamstring injury management, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal was ejected during Saturday's loss to Houston but should return to action Sunday. With Devin Booker (ankle) sidelined, Beal will likely take over as the primary point guard, while Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are also candidates for increased roles.