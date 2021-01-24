Johnson scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected two steals in an overtime loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.
Johnson wasn't efficient with his shot from deep, but he played 35 minutes and managed his highest scoring total since Dec. 27. The former North Carolina Tar Heel didn't offer much in the way of additional stats aside from his two steals, however, and he remains a fringe fantasy asset who doesn't offer much outside of three-pointers.
