Booker posted a game-high 30 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 victory over Atlanta.

After going 4-for-31 (12.9 percent) on three-point attempts over the prior five games, Booker found his rhythm from beyond the arc. While he did miss four games during that time with an ankle injury, since the All-Star break Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.8 steals over his last 11 contests.