Booker notched 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-96 win over Charlotte.

Booker has been an absolute model of consistency this season, and while his scoring numbers have suffered a dip now that he shares the offense with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, he's experiencing an uptick as a playmaker and facilitator. The 11-assist tally represented his ninth game with double-digit dimes this season, and it was also his first double-double since mid-January. Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the end of the All-Star break.