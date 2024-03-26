Booker finished with 36 points (14-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to San Antonio. He also had five turnovers.

Booker missed a game-winning three at the buzzer after corralling an offensive rebound off a Kevin Durant three-point attempt on the final possession -- so Phoenix had no shortage of opportunities to escape Monday with a victory. Booker's booming performance marked his third consecutive game with at least 30 points, although a porous San Antonio defense sans Victor Wenbanyama (ankle) was certainly a boom spot. A tougher matchup awaits Wednesday in Denver, and it will mark Booker's first appearance versus the Nuggets this season after missing two prior matchups.