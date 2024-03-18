Booker amassed 23 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 loss to Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old guard nearly recorded double-digit boards for the first time since early December as he just missed his second straight double-double and 12th of the season. Booker has topped 20 points in four straight games since returning from an ankle injury despite a shaky 3-for-26 (11.5 percent) showing from three-point range, and he's produced more than 20 points in all nine contests he's played since the All-Star break. Over that latter stretch, he's averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals.