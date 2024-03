Head coach Frank Vogel said Booker (ankle) won't be under a minute restriction for Monday's game against Cleveland, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Booker should return to the starting lineup for his typical workload, bringing the Suns' top unit to full health. Before missing the last four games with a right ankle sprain, Booker had averaged 28.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 38.0 minutes per game in five appearances since the All-Star break.