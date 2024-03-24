Booker registered 32 points (14-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 win over San Antonio.

The ankle injury that sidelined Booker for four games between March 3 and March 9 is a thing of the past, and the star guard has been playing at a very high level recently. He's reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back contests while putting up 20 or more in all but one of his seven appearances since recovering from the injury above. Booker is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game during the current month.