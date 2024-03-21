Booker recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Booker finished just one rebound shy of recording a triple-double in what turned out to be an easier-than-expected win for Phoenix. Booker has been playing extremely well since returning from his latest injury absence, as a right ankle sprain kept him sidelined for four games in early March, and he's posted 22.4 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest in his last five appearances.