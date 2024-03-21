Watch Now:

Booker recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Booker finished just one rebound shy of recording a triple-double in what turned out to be an easier-than-expected win for Phoenix. Booker has been playing extremely well since returning from his latest injury absence, as a right ankle sprain kept him sidelined for four games in early March, and he's posted 22.4 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest in his last five appearances.

More News