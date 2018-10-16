Suns' Isaiah Canaan: May start at point guard
Canaan said he expects to start at point guard Wednesday against Dallas, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
If Canaan does indeed draw the start, Devin Booker would take over at shooting guard and Josh Jackson would fall into a reserve role behind Trevor Ariza at small forward. "As of right now, that's what it's looking like. I'm really looking forward to that and just going out there and trying to do whatever I can to help the team win." stated Canaan. The Suns likely won't release their starting five until after shootaround Wednesday.
