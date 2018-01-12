Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Probable to play Friday

Canaan (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Canaan has missed the last two games with a strained left groin, but the expectation is that the journeyman will return to availability Friday. Since joining the Suns midway through December, Canaan has held onto a steady role as a reserve guard, averaging over 23 minutes per game in 10 games with Phoenix. The 26-year-old has translated that to 10.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.