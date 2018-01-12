Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Probable to play Friday
Canaan (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Canaan has missed the last two games with a strained left groin, but the expectation is that the journeyman will return to availability Friday. Since joining the Suns midway through December, Canaan has held onto a steady role as a reserve guard, averaging over 23 minutes per game in 10 games with Phoenix. The 26-year-old has translated that to 10.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Practices Thursday, availability still uncertain•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out 7-to-10 Days•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out Sunday, has contract guaranteed•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...