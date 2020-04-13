Suns' Kelly Oubre: Progressing well from knee surgery

Oubre (knee) indicated that he's continuing to make progress in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus while conducting his rehab at home, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports. "I've just been staying on top of myself and pushing myself and doing everything [team trainers are] telling me to do to the best of my abilities," Oubre said. "So I've been having to be my own trainer throughout this whole thing, but that's how it goes."

Oubre had been sidelined for seven games following the procedure before the NBA suspended its season March 12. The swingman likely wouldn't have been ready to return to the court had the season concluded in mid-April as originally scheduled, but the league's ongoing suspension looks as though it could provide enough time for Oubre to recover from surgery and get himself in condition to play again in 2019-20. The Suns likely won't provide a formal update on Oubre's status until the team is allowed to reconvene for workouts.