Bridges suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Coach Monty Williams said he thinks the 24-year-old should be fine, though his status for Monday's rematch with Utah remains unclear. Despite the injury, Bridges saw similar playing time to the Suns' other regular starters (23 minutes) Saturday, and he had 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound.
