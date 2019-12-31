Suns' Ricky Rubio: Delivers big double-double

Rubio supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Suns' 122-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

The double-double was Rubio's 12th of the season, putting the 29-year-old on track to surpass the career-high 25 he notched with Minnesota in 2016-17. The point guard has always been a premium source of assists, but he's taken his fantasy value up another notch by filling a more significant scoring role for Phoenix than he has in the past for the Timberwolves or Jazz. He's averaging 14.2 points per game, a full point better than his top mark from any other season.